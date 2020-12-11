Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other DMC Global news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,464 shares of company stock worth $796,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $47.88 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.77, a PEG ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

