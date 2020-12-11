Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.45% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $1,971,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $914,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $703.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

