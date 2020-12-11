Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of SelectQuote worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.69. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

