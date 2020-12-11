Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.80% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.98. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $197.32.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

