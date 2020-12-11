Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 106,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

