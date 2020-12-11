Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.59 Million Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of IQI opened at $12.91 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

