US Bancorp DE Sells 915 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 55.8% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in DCP Midstream by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DCP Midstream by 116.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

