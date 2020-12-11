US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

