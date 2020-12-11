US Bancorp DE Sells 8,977 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Busey were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 75.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 6.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 249.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 948,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 676,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

