US Bancorp DE Acquires 11,869 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 5,072.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

