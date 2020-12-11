US Bancorp DE Buys 514 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Noah were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOAH opened at $37.18 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Noah declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

