Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 99.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quidel were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 522,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,920,000 after acquiring an additional 256,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Quidel by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after acquiring an additional 219,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 302,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QDEL. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,743 shares of company stock worth $6,206,332. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $197.09 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.25.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

