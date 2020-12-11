JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Stake Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 665,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CICC Research cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

