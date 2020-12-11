BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

