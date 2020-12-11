US Bancorp DE Sells 8,737 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

SCI opened at $49.12 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $543,201.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,276,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,549. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.