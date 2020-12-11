US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 39.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 12.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of VRTU opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.