HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HUYA were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in HUYA by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after buying an additional 6,029,393 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,192,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 3,466,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 304,428 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,995,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. BidaskClub raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.18. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

