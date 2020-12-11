Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $650,125. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KALU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.08. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

