US Bancorp DE Has $101,000 Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $33,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.15.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $176.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $178.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

