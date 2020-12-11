VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $61.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63.

