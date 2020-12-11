US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,406,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 951,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 234,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 117,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

