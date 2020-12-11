US Bancorp DE Invests $98,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 270.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,304,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,727,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,589,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK opened at $4.69 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $9,759,264.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.