US Bancorp DE Sells 171 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,868,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,843,000.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $246.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.89 and its 200 day moving average is $212.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10.

