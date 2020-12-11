Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 66,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.