US Bancorp DE Buys 258 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Innospec were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Innospec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Innospec by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.