US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 197.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 78.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,737,000 after acquiring an additional 236,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 139.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 294,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

