US Bancorp DE Sells 1,818 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 806.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 89.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 165,869 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 93,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

