US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,020,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after buying an additional 115,010 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,998,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after buying an additional 187,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 159,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

GWB stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

