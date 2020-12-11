Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Marten Transport by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.04. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

