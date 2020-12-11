US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $219,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tenaris by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 22.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. Equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

