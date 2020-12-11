Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Caleres were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caleres by 323.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 746,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 286,019 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

