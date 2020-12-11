Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,236.53.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,589.52 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,628.91. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9,933.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,390.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,135.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

