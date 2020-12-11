Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,514 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $126.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average of $124.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.