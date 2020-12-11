US Bancorp DE Has $96,000 Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RH were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in RH by 1.1% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of RH by 5.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of RH stock opened at $452.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.27. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $494.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

