Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hologic were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.