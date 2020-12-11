Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 262 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $235,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of TSN opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

