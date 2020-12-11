US Bancorp DE Buys 1,333 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.75 and a beta of 1.41. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

