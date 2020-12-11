Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 55.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $529.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

