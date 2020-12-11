Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 68,993.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,297,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after buying an additional 3,293,053 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $50,510,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth about $24,370,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth about $20,639,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,583,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,295,000 after buying an additional 1,210,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. TheStreet raised Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.