EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 76.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

