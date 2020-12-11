Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $768,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,969 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

