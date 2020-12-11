Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 225 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of City worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in City by 11.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in City by 7.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in City by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in City by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.68. City Holding has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

