Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NCR were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NCR by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NCR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 707.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in NCR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

