Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 108,104 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,104 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gerdau were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,992,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,459,000 after buying an additional 6,367,835 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Gerdau by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,982,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 32,823 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Gerdau by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,949,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 1,567,155 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 900.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,038,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 934,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.