Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $751,000 Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 29.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 112.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 447,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 236,852 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 466,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKR. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

