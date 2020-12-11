Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,279,000 after buying an additional 60,958 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

