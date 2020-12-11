Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $745,000 Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Blackbaud were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 255.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 119.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $83.70.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

