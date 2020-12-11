Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,074,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,997,000 after acquiring an additional 197,950 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,195,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 346,044 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 728,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 466,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 612,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

