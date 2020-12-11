Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.56 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $50.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

