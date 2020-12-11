Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $738,000 Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

